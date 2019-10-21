Lakeshore flood advisory until 10 p.m. for 3 counties

Prosecutors: Brothers saved meth equipment in fire, left their grandmother to die

Posted 4:39 pm, October 21, 2019
STEUBEN COUNTY, N .Y. (WETM) – New revelations in a disturbing case out of Steuben County, New York led to new charges against two brothers.

Jarrett and Justin Gause's second-degree murder charges were changed to manslaughter after the brothers allegedly saved their meth equipment from a May fire, but left their 82-year-old grandmother Gladys Willow inside the home.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker told WETM that after Jarrett and Justin removed their equipment from the home, they went for cigarettes and did not report the Riverside fire.

Both brothers were also charged with multiple counts of reckless endangerment for every firefighter who responded, as well as tampering with evidence.

