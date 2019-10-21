× Milwaukee Downtown raises $80K to fund homeless outreach coordinator

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 has raised more than $80,000 to fund a Downtown Homeless Outreach Coordinator for 2020, a news release indicates. The role is part of Milwaukee Downtown’s Key to Change campaign.

Housed within Milwaukee County’s Housing Division, the position will be funded by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 and its funding partners, which include other business improvement districts, downtown associations, citizens and companies. Officials say the hire is one step towards alleviating homelessness in the greater downtown area; however, fundraising efforts are not over.

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 continues to lead the charge to reach its goal of $225,000 – a goal that would guarantee the position for the next three years. Homeless Outreach Coordinators already exist within Milwaukee County Housing Division. However, they are challenged daily to meet the needs of the entire county.

Beth Lappen has been named Downtown Homeless Outreach Coordinator for downtown Milwaukee’s central business district, as well as several neighboring districts and main streets. Lappen brings more than 20 years of case management experience, with a focus on individuals with severe and persistent mental illness. Prior to her appointment, Lappen served as a Community Intervention Specialist at Milwaukee County Housing Division. She also worked as an Administrative Coordinator at Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Division and as a Program Manager of Mental Health America of Wisconsin. Lappen holds a master’s in social work from UW-Milwaukee.