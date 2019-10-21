MPD: 4-year-old girl picks up father’s handgun, shoots him and herself

Wind advisory issued for 5 counties in SE Wisconsin until 2 p.m.
Posted 10:47 am, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, October 21, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 4-year-old girl picked up her father’s handgun on Sunday, Oct. 20 and accidentally shot him and herself. The incident happened near 61st and Warnimont around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Both victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at hospitals.

Officials say the 33-year-old father of the 4-year-old girl lied to police about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and was taken into custody.

Criminal charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

