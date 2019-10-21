Wind advisory issued for 5 counties in SE Wisconsin until 2 p.m.
Lakeshore flood advisory until 10 p.m. for 3 counties

Milwaukee police: Woman shoots, wounds man after argument

Posted 11:08 am, October 21, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old man was shot and wounded after engaging in an argument with a 26-year-old woman on Sunday evening, Oct. 20. The incident happened at a residence on W. Oriole Drive — just east of Teutonia.

Police say the woman shot the man after he kicked in the door of their residence. The 23-year-old man sustained a serious injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

Criminal charges will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.