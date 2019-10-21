× Milwaukee police: Woman shoots, wounds man after argument

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old man was shot and wounded after engaging in an argument with a 26-year-old woman on Sunday evening, Oct. 20. The incident happened at a residence on W. Oriole Drive — just east of Teutonia.

Police say the woman shot the man after he kicked in the door of their residence. The 23-year-old man sustained a serious injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

Criminal charges will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.