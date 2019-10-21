Wind advisory issued for 5 counties in SE Wisconsin until 2 p.m.


Report of gunfire near Jefferson East Elementary School was duck hunters on nearby river

Posted 1:13 pm, October 21, 2019, by

JEFFERSON — A report of gunfire near Jefferson East Elementary School prompted police to investigate.

A resident in Jefferson called police on Monday morning, Oct. 21 after hearing gunfire near Jefferson East Elementary School.

Police notified the school district and the superintendent put all the schools in a lock-in — where they kept children in school and did not let anyone leave.

When police investigated the report, they determined the shots were likely from duck hunters on the river near the school.

Within about 30 minutes, the lock-in was dropped — and everything has returned to normal at the school.

