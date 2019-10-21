The accessory that keeps students from using their phones at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rich checks out the accessory that keeps students from using their phones during the day at school!

These days we’re pretty attached to our smartphones and in schools smartphones make it very difficult for students to focus.

That’s why a company called Yondr hopes to help you focus on what’s important! The company makes pouches which close with a simple magnetic lock.

Recently, we visited Rise Kohyang High School in Los Angeles where students must lock up their phones in Yondr pouches at the start of the day.

The school is among a growing number of places going distraction-free!

Students get to keep their phones nearby but without access, there’s no texting, no social media and no Googling for answers.

"I think there was a lot of hesitation from the students initially. Teachers are spending a lot less time in the classroom having to redirect students having to ask students to put their phones away," said Cynthia Juarez, Assistant Principal at Rise Kohyang.

We also met with the founder of Yondr, Graham Dugoni who began the company five years ago.

Dugoni said, "to me it seemed like creating phone-free places is a way to help people as we move into the digital age. Places you can go where no one can text you, no one can email you, you’re just kind of there."

The pouches are now in use at schools, concerts, courthouses, weddings and more.

"People are finding that when they step into a phone-free space that seems to help them, then we’re doing the right thing," mentioned Dugoni.

Although we heard stories about students trying to break open the pouches the ones we spoke with are actually enjoying their phone free days!

When we asked junior, Ale'ya Lee about what she thinks of the pouches she said, "I'm walking down the hallway people are actually talking to each other and not on their phones."

"I was actually kind of glad that they were doing this finally," said student, Justin Choo.

"It’s really great to see the kids being kids and talking and playing and just engaging with one another," said Juarez.

If you attend a concert and you have to Yondr your phone you can still unlock your phone in a designated phone use area.

