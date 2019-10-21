‘You can help us:’ MKE Mitchell Airport launches campaign to educate local travelers

Wind advisory issued for 5 counties in SE Wisconsin until 2 p.m.
Posted 1:20 pm, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21PM, October 21, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Monday, Oct. 21 introduced a new campaign series featuring animated videos that aim to educate local travelers about the importance of starting their flights from MKE.

According to a press release, results of the airport’s recent economic impact study show that if Milwaukeeans choose MKE over a Chicago airport, they could add new flights, hundreds of new jobs and more than $200 million annually to Wisconsin’s economy.

“MKE not only connects communities and businesses to the moments and markets that matter most around the world, it helps us fuel the connectivity, tourism and economic impact across the country,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “As we ramp us out efforts to build an event better-connected travel hub, remember that airlines add flights where travelers board flights. When you pick MKE as your travel hub, you help us add new gates, expand amenities and improve service for travelers from curb to gate.”

Visit FlyMKE.com for more information.

