9-year-old girl attacked by dog at Waukesha home: ‘Bit in her upper leg near her knee’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- A trip to a friend's house turned terrifying for a 9-year-old girl. This, after she was attacked by a dog inside a Waukesha home on Monday, Oct. 21.

Paramedics were called to a home around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, where they discovered the child had been mauled by a dog.

Broadcastify: "Bit in her upper leg near her knee and her wrist."

The owner told FOX6 News he was not home when his niece invited her friend inside the house. Shortly after, the dog became vicious.

Broadcastify: "It's bleeding pretty heavily. She's felt like she's going to pass out and lose consciousness and one point. She's very hysterical."

Waukesha Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hoffman said the victim was taken to ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital for injuries he described as very serious and very rare.

"Not very routine for us. Thinking back anecdotally, I cannot remember one in quite a while," Hoffman said.

While the circumstances surrounding why the dog was set off remain unknown, Hoffman said 70% of dog bite incidents involve children.

"Most kids think of them as friendly things and some dogs are not," Hoffman said.

It is a painful lesson he said other children can likely avoid as long as they are taught to take precautions around animals.

"It's very important anytime you're not familiar with an animal to get permission to be able to pet the animal beforehand," Hoffman said.

The girl was expected to be OK.

As for the future of the dog, the owner said this was the first time he has bitten someone -- and did not anticipate he wouldhave to be taken away or euthanized.

Waukesha police and humane society officers were investigating.