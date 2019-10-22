Enhancements made to Fiserv Forum in advance of Bucks’ upcoming season

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin on Tuesday, Oct. 22 showcased the enhancements that have been made to Fiserv Forum in advance of the Bucks’ upcoming season.

“We’ve spent the last twelve months continually improving the product, and for us, the physical footprint of this arena,” said Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We have redone the entire upper concourse and floor, to basically solve what we were unsatisfied with — a terrible finish and something that was beyond the gold standard of facilities. So we literally took a few hundred thousand square feet, polished it down to the concrete and refinished it.”

President Peter Feigin also showed off Candy Lab and new cup holders.

“We will continue to innovate and try new things. It’s just improved,” said Feigin.

