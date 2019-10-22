OAK CREEK -- It's an annual event that features great food and a great local nonprofit organization. Brian Kramp spent the morning in Oak Creek at BelAir Cantina previewing this year's Powered by Tacos event that raises money through sales of a signature taco.
About Powered by Tacos (website)
Each year, we select a nonprofit organization to be our Powered By Tacos (PBT) partner. The organization will receive a maximum of $25,000 that is raised through the proceeds of a signature taco created in partnership with the executive chef and featured on all location menus for five months.
What is the Powered By Tacos Program?
At BelAir Cantina, we pride ourselves on finding creative ways to make a difference in our community. That’s why we combine the power of philanthropy with the power of tacos to support local nonprofits whose values and missions reflect our own. When it comes to doing some good, we find that even one taco can pack quite a punch. Each year, we select a nonprofit organization to be our Powered By Tacos (PBT) partner. The organization will receive a maximum of $25,000 that is raised through the proceeds of a signature taco created in partnership with the executive chef and featured on all location menus for five months.
Who should apply for the Powered By Tacos award?
BelAir enjoys helping all organizations that enrich the community, but for the Powered By Tacos Program, we welcome organizations that meet the following criteria to apply:
Organizations must have an IRS tax-exempt classification under 501 (c) (3) of the IRS code.
Organizations must clearly demonstrate a commitment to community improvement.
Organizations must have a program that will benefit from the award. Award funds are not to be used for general operating expenses.