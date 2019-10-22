Keep kids busy outside of the classroom: Details on Lights on Afterschool event

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Keeping kids busy outside of the classroom. Don Eisenhauer, owner of Young Rembrandts in Menomonee Falls, joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on the Lights on Afterschool event.

About Lights on Afterschool (website)

Launched in October 2000, Lights On Afterschool is the only nationwide event celebrating afterschool programs and their important role in the lives of children, families and communities. The effort has become a hallmark of the afterschool movement and generates media coverage across the country each year.

The Afterschool Alliance organizes Lights On Afterschool to draw attention to the many ways afterschool programs support students by offering them opportunities to learn new things—such as science, community service, robotics, Tae Kwon Do and poetry—and discover new skills. The events send a powerful message that millions more kids need quality afterschool programs.