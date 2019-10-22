Marquette University doctoral student from Bangladesh missing since Oct. 18

Posted 4:24 pm, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, October 22, 2019
Rakib Rahman (PHOTO: MSA Marquette)

Rakib Rahman (PHOTO: MSA Marquette)

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University officials confirmed on Tuesday, Oct. 22 a missing person’s report regarding a doctoral student from Bangladesh.

University officials said in a statement the Marquette University Police Department was investigating the matter and found no evidence to suggest that suspicious circumstances or foul play were involved.

“As a university community, we offer hope for the family and we pray that the individual is found healthy and safe,” MU officials added in the statement.

Officials with MSA Marquette, “a support group for Muslim students and an outreach group for non-Muslim students studying at Marquette University,” Rakib Rahman has been missing since Oct. 18 around 2 p.m.

The Marquette Wire reported Rahman was last seen near 17th Street and State Street, close to the area of his residence.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Marquette University police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.