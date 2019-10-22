Police: 2 hurt in crash after retail theft at Brown Deer Walmart store

BROWN DEER — Two people were hurt in a crash after a retail theft incident at the Walmart on Brown Deer Road near 60th Street in Brown Deer on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Police said officers responded to the Walmart store around 3 p.m., and the suspect vehicle fled the parking lot. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. Then, the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle and came to rest on its roof.

North Shore Fire/Rescue officials responded and took two people from the suspect vehicle to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was not hurt.

An investigation was ongoing.

