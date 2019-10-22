× Police: Body of 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney believed recovered from landfill

BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham police believe they have located the body of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Police said Tuesday, Oct. 22 they located the remains of a 3-year-old “who we believe to be Kamille inside a dumpster at a landfill.”

McKinney had been missing since Oct. 12, when she disappeared from a public housing project in Birmingham where a birthday party was being held. An Amber Alert was issued after that.

Police arrested two potential persons of interest and were looking for at least one more. Birmingham police released surveillance video Friday, Oct. 18 of two men seen outside the housing complex. Kamille and another 3-year-old child are also seen in the video, recorded the night she disappeared, according to Police Chief Patrick Smith. One of the men, who was not publicly identified by police, was considered a suspect, according to Smith. The other man may have information about the girl’s disappearance, he said. The video showed one man first walking past the two children. Later, another man stopped and appeared to talk to them. The video ended just after the two children followed the second man out of view of the camera.

On Tuesday evening, police announced they had been retaining trash being collected from one area, and remains of a child were found Tuesday evening — believed to be McKinney.

Police said they would be screening warrants for capital murder and kidnapping Wednesday, Oct. 23 against Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown — telling reporters Brown was in custody and Stallworth was taken into custody after investigators obtained the final pieces of the puzzle.

According to police, the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Sequoia with beige trim, was located, and Brown and Stallworth were found soon thereafter based upon evidence already obtained at the scene. Police said the remains were the last pieces of the puzzle that were needed to bring the charges in this case.