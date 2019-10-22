MPD seeks help locating vehicle involved in hit-and-run that left man seriously injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help to locate a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash of a pedestrian near 23rd and Greenfield. A 68-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously injured in the crash Saturday, Oct. 19 — left for dead on Milwaukee’s south side.

Police say the striking vehicle is possibly a 2003-2005 two-door Honda Accord, blue in color. The vehicle is missing parts from the grill and may have damage to the hood and front windshield. It was last seen eastbound on Greenfield Avenue near 23rd Street.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. near 23rd Street and Greenfield Avenue. Mendez was walking across the street when he was struck by a car. He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where a large family, including his grandchildren, waiting for a good sign. On Sunday, he was immobile — not moving and unable to breathe on his own.