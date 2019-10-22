Powered by Tacos: An annual event that features great food, great local nonprofit organization

What is the Powered By Tacos Program?

At BelAir Cantina, we pride ourselves on finding creative ways to make a difference in our community. That’s why we combine the power of philanthropy with the power of tacos to support local nonprofits whose values and missions reflect our own. When it comes to doing some good, we find that even one taco can pack quite a punch. Each year, we select a nonprofit organization to be our Powered By Tacos (PBT) partner. The organization will receive a maximum of $25,000 that is raised through the proceeds of a signature taco created in partnership with the executive chef and featured on all location menus for five months.