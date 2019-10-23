Brewers OF Christian Yelich named 2019 National League Hank Aaron Award winner

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers MVP and outfielder Christian Yelich has been named the National League Hank Aaron Award winner for 2019.

For the second year in a row, @ChristianYelich is officially the most outstanding offensive performer in the National League! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/uDp0fZn0fG

A Brewers news release says the following:

“Established in 1999 to honor the 25th anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, the Hank Aaron Awards are officially sanctioned by MLB and recognize the most outstanding offensive performers in each League.

“In his seventh Major League season, Christian Yelich led the Majors with a .671 slugging percentage and a 1.100 OPS, while also leading the National League in batting average (.329), offensive WAR (7.3) and on-base percentage (.429). Yelich, who was named an NL All-Star for the second consecutive season, finished the year with at least 100 runs scored for the third consecutive season and set career-highs with 44 home runs and 30 stolen bases to go along with his 97 RBI.

“‘I want to give a big thanks to Hank Aaron, the Hall of Fame voters and my teammates and coaching staff,’ Yelich said. ‘Hank Aaron is such an important person in the history of baseball and the city of Milwaukee. To receive this award is an enormous honor and I look forward to sharing this excitement with my family and our great fans.'”