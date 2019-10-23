Elton John returning to Milwaukee in April for another show at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Elton John has announced a new concert date at Fiserv Forum on April 28 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour after selling out a previous show in Milwaukee.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise and much more.