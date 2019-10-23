Kenosha Democrats held rally to highlight what they call Pres. Trump’s broke promises

KENOSHA — Union members, community leaders, and the Kenosha Democrats held a rally Wednesday, Oct. 23 to speak out against a proposed trade deal that would replace NAFTA.

Vice President Mike Pence has said the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement would put America first. But Democrats disagree, criticizing the trade deal’s labor and environmental provisions — and lack of enforcement.

During the rally Wednesday morning at the Kenosha Democratic Headquarters, they went on to say that Wisconsinites are suffering from what they are calling President Trump’s “broken promises.” Including a trade war with China that has affected farmers, manufacturers, and small businesses,

“Wisconsin has lost more than 6,200 manufacturing jobs in the last year alone. Second only to Pennsylvania in the country for lost manufacturing jobs over the last year. Farms are going out of business in Wisconsin at a near-record rate. More than two family farms closing their barn doors forever, every day,” said Ben Wikler, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair.

Kenosha leaders say this is happening due to President Trump and Vice President Pence’s policies that “directly attack working people in this state.”

“Their policies have only helped the very richest among us,” said Wikler.

Democrats also say that replacing NAFTA is a great opportunity to reverse the damage they believe has already been done. But they say the new agreement in its present form won’t accomplish that.