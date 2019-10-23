‘No strike at this time’ after ATU Local 998 receives contract proposal from MCTS

Posted 8:52 pm, October 23, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — “There will be no strike at this time” for ATU Local 998. This, after it received a contract proposal from the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS).

ATU officials say the executive board will send a counter-proposal back to MCTS — and meet with their members.

The counter-proposal includes a number of requests like removing the gun proposal — with guaranteed bus security from MCTS. ATU officials also say there are more issues that will be addressed as part of the counter-proposal. They say, “We cannot leave out bus route eliminations that are still being eliminated.”

According to the ATU, the two sides will meet next on Nov. 6.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.