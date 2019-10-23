× ‘No strike at this time’ after ATU Local 998 receives contract proposal from MCTS

MILWAUKEE — “There will be no strike at this time” for ATU Local 998. This, after it received a contract proposal from the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS).

ATU officials say the executive board will send a counter-proposal back to MCTS — and meet with their members.

The counter-proposal includes a number of requests like removing the gun proposal — with guaranteed bus security from MCTS. ATU officials also say there are more issues that will be addressed as part of the counter-proposal. They say, “We cannot leave out bus route eliminations that are still being eliminated.”

According to the ATU, the two sides will meet next on Nov. 6.