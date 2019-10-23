Vice President Mike Pence to make 2 stops during Wisconsin visit Wednesday

Posted 5:29 am, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46AM, October 23, 2019
MADISON — Vice President Mike Pence will make two stops in Wisconsin during his rescheduled trip to the state.

Pence will speak at shipbuilder Fincantieri Marine Group in Marinette on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Later that day, the vice president will visit shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie.

Pence is seeking to rally support for passing President Donald Trump's trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Pence originally was scheduled to visit Wisconsin this past week. But that visit was rescheduled after Pence was sent to Turkey to broker a cease-fire in the Turks' deadly attacks on Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

