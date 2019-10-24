3 more people charged in Wisconsin THC vape manufacturing

Posted 8:48 am, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19AM, October 24, 2019
THC vaping seizure in Kenosha County

THC vaping seizure in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — Three more people have been charged in what investigators say was a large-scale black market THC vape manufacturing operation in southeastern Wisconsin.

The three are among eight people accused of manufacturing the THC vapes in Kenosha County. Court documents say the business had 10 workers and produced 4,000 to 5,000 vape cartridges a day that two brothers, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, were selling in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

Daniel Graumenz, Tarail King

The brothers and their mother, 43-year-old Courtney Huffhines, pleaded not guilty Wednesday when Daniel Graumenz, Wesley Webb (not pictured) and Tarail King were charged in the case. Court records do not list defense attorneys.

Jacob Huffhines, Tyler Huffhines, Courtney Huffhines, Hannah Curty

Prosecutors say the Huffhines operated the business from a condominium in Bristol, their mother’s real estate office in Union Grove and their home in Paddock Lake.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.