× MPD: 3 children struck by 2 vehicles near 22nd and Center, vehicles fled scene

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner confirmed one person was killed in a crash at 22nd and Center Thursday evening, Oct. 24.

Milwaukee police confirmed this was a hit-and-run crash involving three children — ages 10, 6 and 4 — as well as two vehicles. Officials are not sure if the children were struck by both of the vehicles — but they say both vehicles fled the scene.

“”Just innocent kids crossing the street,” said Assistant Chief Raymond Banks of the Milwaukee Police Department. “I’ve been doing this for 28 years and I’m always a little bit emotional when it comes to our kids because the kids are so vulnerable — and the adults have to, the community, not just the parents, the community is responsible for the safety of the kids. And when these kind of things happens, nobody wins. It’s a tragedy for everybody involved.”

This is a developing story.