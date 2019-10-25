$1,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of hit-and-run driver who struck kids

MILWAUKEE — An anonymous donor offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the driver of the vehicle which struck and killed a 6-year-old child on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

Police are searching for a 2007-2009 gray Saturn Aura with tinted windows and front-end damage. The suspect is a man, black, in his 20s, with dreadlocks.

Loved ones identified the 6-year-old killed in this incident as Lisa Gee. Her 4-year-old sister and 10-year-old cousin were hurt and clinging to life. Witnesses said bystanders rushed to them after the tragedy unfolded before their eyes.

A cashier at the nearby Family Dollar store said the driver had no regard for life.

“Spinned him around,” said Treborah Williams, who called 911. “He was going eastbound. He stopped right there, and it’s like, he took seven seconds before he pulled off, then shot back that way where the kids were lying in the street.”

A GoFundMe.com account was set up in Lisa Gee’s honor.

The three children were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near 22nd Street and Center Street Thursday evening, Oct. 24. The striking driver did not stop.

Police said the hit-and-run crash happened around 5:30 p.m. when a driver disregarded a red light. Police said the crash involved a 10-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old girl — as well as two vehicles. Officials were not sure if the children were struck by both of the vehicles — but said both vehicles fled the scene.

“It was six kids in all,” said Shanterika Rayford. “Three of them just didn’t make it across the street.”

The 6-year-old girl died, according to police. The other two children, including the 6-year-old’s sister and cousin, were seriously hurt.

Rayford said her son, Drevyze, was the 10-year-old who was hurt in this incident.

“This is heartbreaking right now for us because they’re all small kids,” said Rayford. “They’re very small kids. The injuries and impact they endured, their bodies can’t hold up to it, you know, so we’re hoping for the best.”

“I touched her,” said Shawanna McGruder, witness. “I began to pray for her — just traumatizing. I began to pray immediately. Those babies, just watching them lay there, I don’t know how to feel right now.”

“I heard a loud ‘boom,'” said Anthony Quin, witness. “Kids were laying in the street, and it was just bad. It was bad.”

“Just innocent kids crossing the street,” said Assistant Chief Raymond Banks of the Milwaukee Police Department. “I’ve been doing this for 28 years and I’m always a little bit emotional when it comes to our kids because the kids are so vulnerable — and the adults have to, the community, not just the parents, the community is responsible for the safety of the kids, and when these kinds of things happens, nobody wins. It’s a tragedy for everybody involved.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The striking vehicle was described as a 2007-2009 Saturn Aura, gray in color, with front end damage and tinted windows.

"How can you leave an accident like that?" said Quin. "You hit kids and you just leave. Why do you leave?"

Anyone with any information was asked to please contact Milwaukee police at ‪414-935-7360.