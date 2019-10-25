Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Project: 68th Street overpass at I-894 (Milwaukee County)

Project Overview: The work consists of replacement of the 68th Street bridge, along with new retaining walls at each abutment. 200 feet of roadway will also be reconstructed north and south of the bridge to properly match into the existing roadway. Curb ramp improvements/additions are being made at the 68th Street and Allerton Avenue intersections.

Reason for work and closure: This bridge, built-in 1966, has reached the end of its design life and needs to be replaced. The increased vertical clearance of the bridge over IH 894 will reduce taller vehicle crashes. Improved and added curb ramps will provide safer accommodations for pedestrians.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2019:

Closure:

68th Street bridge over I-894 is scheduled to close to traffic long-term beginning Monday, October 28 by 6 a.m. through August 2020 for full reconstruction of the overpass.

Travelers should expect overnight full freeway closures of I-894 for the demolition of the 68th Street bridge, scheduled the week of November 4.

Detour: