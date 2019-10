× 1 dead, 1 injured following shooting near 41st and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot near 41st and Lisbon early morning Saturday, Oct. 26.

Around 1:15 a.m., a 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot by an unknown suspect and pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee woman, was also shot.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police are seeking the unknown suspects.