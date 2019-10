× MPD tactical unit called to area near 71st and Carmen following gun complaint; 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE — A man and a woman are both in custody following a gun complaint near 71st and Carmen Friday night, Oct. 25.

According to officials, the Milwaukee Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit was called to the scene following the complaint.

The man, 33 and the woman, 26 were taken into custody without incident. Two firearms were recovered by police.