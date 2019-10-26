× Police, tactical unit on scene of standoff at residence in Cudahy

CUDAHY — Police are on the scene of a standoff in the neighborhood near Merrill Avenue and Allison Avenue in Cudahy.

Thomas Poellot, the Cudahy Police Chief, said around 11:15 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a female who was leaving a residence with her two children. The chief said a male inside the residence was reported to have a firearm.

The Cudahy Police Department is being supported by the South Shore Tactical Unit — which is made up of officers from Cudahy, South Milwaukee and St. Francis police. Also on the scene are officers from the Milwaukee Police Department, Oak Creek Police Department as well as deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Poellot indicated there is “no large-scale danger to the public” at this time. Officials are concerned because trick-or-treating is expected to begin at 5 p.m. in Cudahy.

“We’ll keep the public up to date as the trick or treating hour comes close – that is one of our concerns. We hope to have this matter resolved before then,” Poellot said.

This is a developing story.