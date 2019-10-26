Police, tactical unit on scene of standoff at residence in Cudahy

Posted 3:32 pm, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:46PM, October 26, 2019

Standoff in Cudahy neighborhood

CUDAHY — Police are on the scene of a standoff in the neighborhood near Merrill Avenue and Allison Avenue in Cudahy.

Thomas Poellot, the Cudahy Police Chief, said around 11:15 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a female who was leaving a residence with her two children. The chief said a male inside the residence was reported to have a firearm.

Standoff in Cudahy neighborhood

The Cudahy Police Department is being supported by the South Shore Tactical Unit — which is made up of officers from Cudahy, South Milwaukee and St. Francis police. Also on the scene are officers from the Milwaukee Police Department, Oak Creek Police Department as well as deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Cudahy Police Chief Thomas Poellot

Chief Poellot indicated there is “no large-scale danger to the public” at this time. Officials are concerned because trick-or-treating is expected to begin at 5 p.m. in Cudahy.

“We’ll keep the public up to date as the trick or treating hour comes close – that is one of our concerns. We hope to have this matter resolved before then,” Poellot said.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.