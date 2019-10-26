Riders visit House of Harley-Davidson, bring non-perishable food for Hunger Task Force

GREENFIELD — The House of Harley-Davidson held a customer appreciation event on Saturday, Oct. 26 — and all for a great cause.

Riders of all ages were invited to the motorcycle dealership to listen to live music, carve up some pumpkins and enjoy some great food.

Those who visited were encouraged to help the House to “Stuff the Truck” — by bringing a non-perishable food item. If they did, they got free food from the Milwaukee H.O.G. Chapter. All donations were headed for the Hunger Task Force.

