Tornado sirens sound in some communities, NWS says it appears to be ‘some sort of malfunction’

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The National Weather Service says sirens being heard in multiple communities appear to have been “some sort of malfunction.”

The Hales Corners Police Department noted in a Facebook post that the siren in that village going off — and indicated the following:

“At this time there have been no tornado sightings. We have been updated that is a malfunction somewhere within the Milwaukee County side of things. Please refrain from calling our dispatch about the issue. Milwaukee County is quickly working to resolve the issue.”

The Muskego Police Department has also posted to Facebook with this update:

We've heard of several reports of storm/tornado sirens going off in some communities around SE WI. This may be due to some sort of malfunction. There is no weather related threat at this time. Please check with local authorities for more information. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) October 27, 2019

