US Postal Service reveals 2019 Holiday Wreath Stamps

FREEPORT, Maine — To help millions of Americans share the welcoming spirit of the 2019 holiday season on their cards and letters, the U.S. Postal Service has issued four new stamps inspired by early American wreath designs.

Created by former White House chief floral designer Laura Dowling, the 2019 Holiday Wreath Forever Stamps depict iconic images of holiday wreaths, which adorn the doors and mantels of homes in every community, and convey the warm inviting spirit of the season. The Postal Service has issued nine different holiday wreath stamps in the past 57 years.

A news release says the Holiday Wreath stamps are classic yet contemporary and evoke a sense of warmth and welcome. Many wreaths are created from materials easily found during the winter months, including pinecones, dried flowers and berries.

The wreaths for the stamps, designed by Dowling, were photographed by Kevin Allen. Antonio Alcalá served as the art director of the project and designed the stamps with Dowling.