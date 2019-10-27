1 dead, 1 injured following 2 separate shootings in Milwaukee

Shooting near 16th and North

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another injured following two separate shootings in Milwaukee overnight Saturday, Oct. 27.

The first shooting happened near 29th and Clybourn around 6 p.m. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A 22-year old man, who is a relative of the victim, is in police custody. The incident is believed to be the result of a dispute between the relatives.

Around 1:55 a.m. Sunday, a Milwaukee woman was fatally shot near 16th and North. The circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation. Police are seeking a suspect and trying to determine the motive.

