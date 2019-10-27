5 sex offenders arrested for violating terms of supervision during trick-or-treating in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ghouls, goblins, and costumed kids paid people visits across Milwaukee Sunday, Oct. 27, and so did officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections -- making sure sex offenders kept a low profile trick-or-treating.

With Jack-o-lanterns lit by the afternoon sunlight on a perfect fall Sunday, kids decked out in costumes traipsed up and down city streets -- plying their trick or treat trade. For them, the purpose, or reward, was simple, as was the purpose for dozens of law enforcement and DOC agents.

"We have 297 referrals," said Peter Marik, DOC Community Corrections Division assistant chief. "Not sure if we'll get to all of them, but we will do our best."

As 14 teams of four fanned out across the city, agents conducted compliance checks on nearly 300 high-risk sex offenders.

"Again, you may not get to everyone on your list," said Marik. "We got a lot of people out there and not a lot of time. These visits today are corrections-driven visits. There's not necessarily going to be any violation. Hopefully, there won't be violations. These are compliance checks."

FOX6 News tagged along with Dorion Higgins and Zachary Wisniewski, DOC probation and parole agents, along with Milwaukee police. They criss-crossed the city, crossing off those on their list.

"Just going to make sure they're home during the time periods they should be," said Higgins. "During trick-or-treating hours, making sure they have no candy, nothing enticing children to come, and just making sure they're being compliant with their sex offender rules and regulations."

Of the nearly 300 referrals, agents made 231 visits. Five people were arrested for violating the terms of their supervision.