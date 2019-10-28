Get ready to crave this cake: Warm spices, chocolate and cream cheese all in one delicious baked treat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You may associate fall with caramel apples and pumpkin pie -- but today we're ready to cut up a cake. Jennifer Goldbeck with Delicately Delicious joins Real Milwaukee with a chocolate pumpkin marble cake recipe.

Pumpkin Chocolate Marble Cake

1 box of your favorite chocolate cake mix, prepared as directed

1 box of your favorite yellow cake mix

2/3 cup water

2 eggs

1/3 cup oil

3/4 cup canned pumpkin purée

1 tsp cinnamon

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray sides and bottom of a 13x9 pan with non-stick cooking spray.

2. Prepare chocolate cake mix as directed on box.

3. In a separate bowl, combine yellow cake mix, water, eggs, oil, pumpkin, and cinnamon. Mix on medium speed for 2 minutes, scraping bowl after one minute.

4. Scoop the batter into the pan with an ice cream scoop (or a 1 cup measuring cup), alternating between chocolate and pumpkin. Once the pan is 1/2 full, carefully swirl to partially combine batters.

5. Bake at 350 on the center rack for 22-30 minutes. The cake is done when a toothpick or cake tester comes out with tiny moist crumbs, and the center springs back with gently pressed.

6. Cool cake in pan, preparing cream cheese frosting while waiting.

Cream Cheese Frosting

1 pound of cream cheese, cubed

3 sticks of unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 3/4 pounds powdered sugar

1 TBSP instant vanilla pudding powder (optional)

2 tsp vanilla extract

1. Cream butter until just broken down and combined. Slowly add powdered sugar and 1 TBSP vanilla pudding powder. Once fully combined, add 2 tsp vanilla extract.

2. In a separate bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth and fluffy. Scrape down the bowl 3-4 times to make sure there are no lumps.

3. Turn the butter/sugar mixture back on a low speed and add the whipped cream cheese about a 1/4 cup at a time. Continue until all cream cheese is added and just combined.