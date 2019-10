GREEN BAY — Kickoff for the Green Bay Packers’ game on Nov. 10 against the Carolina Panthers has been changed to 3:25 p.m., the NFL announced Monday, Oct. 28. The game was originally scheduled for noon.

The game will be broadcast by FOX.

The Lambeau Field parking lots and Johnsonville Tailgate Village will open at 11:25 a.m., with stadium gates opening at 1:25 p.m.