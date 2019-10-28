Winter weather advisory issued for Dodge, Fond du Lac counties through Tuesday morning

‘Never seen anything like that:’ Racine DPW worker hurt after crashing recycling truck in yard

Posted 5:23 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:42PM, October 28, 2019
Data pix.

RACINE -- A Racine Department of Public Works employee was taken to the hospital after a crash in Racine Monday morning, Oct. 28. The worker's truck went off the road, injuring the driver. A neighbor said he's never seen anything like it.

"Well, I was up early, and I noticed some lights flashing outside my window," said Michael Rousar.

The crash happened near Shoop Street and Layard Avenue in Racine

"I go to take a look," said Rousar. "I came out on the front porch."

Rousar said he knew something bad had happened.

Racine DPW worker hurt after crashing recycling truck in yard

"I started walking, and I see this great big garbage truck up on the hill," said Rousar.

A Racine Department of Public Works employee crashed the recycling truck on his property.

"There were police here, checking everything out," said Rousar.

Racine DPW worker hurt after crashing recycling truck in yard

Neighbors said it happened around 8 a.m.

"I've never seen anything like that," said Rousar.

According to the DPW commissioner, the driver of the truck, who was not immediately identified, lost control and ended up crashing into the yard. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control. The employee suffered serious injuries. No one else was hurt.

As Racine police investigated, Rousar said he was thinking about the employee who was hut.

"I hope he's doing alright," said Rousar.

Racine DPW worker hurt after crashing recycling truck in yard

FOX6 News reached out to the police for more information but did not immediately hear back.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.