‘Never seen anything like that:’ Racine DPW worker hurt after crashing recycling truck in yard

RACINE -- A Racine Department of Public Works employee was taken to the hospital after a crash in Racine Monday morning, Oct. 28. The worker's truck went off the road, injuring the driver. A neighbor said he's never seen anything like it.

"Well, I was up early, and I noticed some lights flashing outside my window," said Michael Rousar.

The crash happened near Shoop Street and Layard Avenue in Racine

"I go to take a look," said Rousar. "I came out on the front porch."

Rousar said he knew something bad had happened.

"I started walking, and I see this great big garbage truck up on the hill," said Rousar.

A Racine Department of Public Works employee crashed the recycling truck on his property.

"There were police here, checking everything out," said Rousar.

Neighbors said it happened around 8 a.m.

"I've never seen anything like that," said Rousar.

According to the DPW commissioner, the driver of the truck, who was not immediately identified, lost control and ended up crashing into the yard. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control. The employee suffered serious injuries. No one else was hurt.

As Racine police investigated, Rousar said he was thinking about the employee who was hut.

"I hope he's doing alright," said Rousar.

FOX6 News reached out to the police for more information but did not immediately hear back.