Open Record: It takes experience

Posted 5:05 am, October 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE —  Have you thought about becoming a bartender? In this episode of Open Record, Jenna Sachs takes an in-depth look at a bartending school that’s received several complaints. The Open Record team discusses how they decide to pursue a story and what happens when the subject of a story won’t do an interview.

In the Dinner Party Question, the team chats about the most challenging story they’ve worked on and why working in Wisconsin gets even more difficult in the winter.

Related show links:

About the Podcast: Open Record

