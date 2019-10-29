× BBB warns consumers about 30 Day Success Formula, based in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a Wisconsin-based company, 30 Day Success Formula. In the past five months, more than 150 consumers have complained to BBB about the business — with total losses exceeding $150,000.

30 Day Success Formula, which has an F rating with the BBB, uses three Wisconsin addresses – in Oak Creek, Kenosha and Mt. Pleasant. All of them are rental boxes at UPS Stores.

According to the complaints noted by the BBB, the company promises consumers they can earn thousands of dollars when they become a member for a fee. However, the only “product” they receive when they join are flyers to help them recruit others into their program. If consumers didn’t receive at least their initial investment back within 90 days, the company would refund their money, complainants said. Flyers weren’t sent on their behalf, and promised refunds were never issued, according to the complaints.

Complaints have come from consumers in 38 states plus Puerto Rico, most of which have not been responded to by the company. Consumers say they lost between $89 and $12,500 each. In addition, the company did not respond to BBB’s requests for basic information, to substantiate claims made on its website and to correct a pattern of BBB complaints.

Jim Temmer, president/CEO of the BBB Serving Wisconsin issued this statement in a news release:

“Don’t be fooled by this company’s empty promises. The only people making money are the people behind 30 Day Success Formula.”

BBB offers these tips to consumers to help them spot the red flags of an illegal pyramid scheme:

Beware of any plan that makes exaggerated earnings claims, especially when there seem to be no real underlying product sales or investment profits.

Beware of any plan that offers commissions for recruiting new distributors, particularly when there is no product involved or when there is a separate, up-front membership fee.

If a plan purports to sell a product or service, check to see whether its price is inflated, whether new members must buy costly inventory, or whether members make most “sales” to other members rather than the general public. If any of these conditions exist, the purported “sale” of the product or service may just mask a pyramid scheme that promotes an endless chain of recruiting and inventory loading.

Beware of any program that claims to have a secret plan, overseas connection or special relationship that is difficult to verify.

Beware of any plan that delays meeting its commitments while asking members to “keep the faith.” Many pyramid schemes advertise that they are in the “pre-launch” stage, yet they never can and never do launch.

Finally, beware of programs that attempt to capitalize on the public’s interest in hi-tech or newly deregulated markets. Every investor fantasizes about becoming wealthy overnight, but in fact, most hi-tech ventures are risky and yield substantial profits only after years of hard work.

If you are a victim of 30 Day Success Formula, file a BBB complaint. To report a scam, go to www.bbb.org/scamtracker.