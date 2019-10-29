× Need energy assistance? We Energies encourages customers to apply now

MILWAUKEE — We Energies wants to make sure all customers are able to pay their bills and stay warm this season. That’s why they’re encouraging customers to apply now for energy assistance.

According to a press release, the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) provides qualified residents with a one-time grant to help pay energy bills. More than 200,000 Wisconsin families receive assistance each year.

To see if you are eligible and to apply for energy assistance, visit the WHEAP website at homeenergyplus.wi.gov or call 866-432-8947. Milwaukee County residents should visit keepwarmmke.org or call 414-270-4653.

The amount of energy assistance you may receive depends on a number of factors, including household size, income and energy costs. You do not have to be behind on your bill to qualify. If you have eligibility questions, call WHEAP at 866-432-8947.

If you have questions about your We Energies bill or payment options, visit the We Energies payment assistance page.