Probation for Union Grove mail carrier accused of stealing hundreds in Menards rebate cards from customers

RACINE COUNTY — A former Union Grove mail carrier facing charges for allegedly stealing Menards rebate cards pleaded no contest on Monday, Oct. 21, and was sentenced to probation. Investigators said she stole hundreds of dollars worth of cards from people on her route for her own use.

Justicia Balogun, 27, of Racine, entered the no contest plea to four counts of misdemeanor theft-business setting, less than $2,500.

She was then sentenced to serve two years’ probation, plus 120 hours of community service on each count, to be served concurrently. A sentence of 45 days in jail was stayed.

Twelve felony charges, including mail fraud — take or receive any matter/thing sent/delivered by U.S. mail or commercial carrier and misappropriating ID info — obtain money were dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 6, officials took a report from a man who said they had been on vacation and a Menards rebate card had been mailed to their Union Grove address. He said when they went online to track the card, they found it had been redeemed at Menards in Racine on April 30.

An investigation revealed nine others had their rebate checks used at the Menards in Racine between April 9 and May 9, mailed between March 13 and April 18.

The rebate cards totaled more than $600.

According to the complaint, Menards officials provided investigators with surveillance video that showed the transactions using the stolen rebate cards involved Balogun and two family members. It was learned that Balogun was a mail carrier in Union Grove.

The complaint said she worked for USPS for two years and delivered mail. When shown surveillance photos, the complaint said Balogun denied she was in the photos, but then admitted to stealing the rebate cards.