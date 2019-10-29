Report: Milwaukee Brewers return to classic baseball mitt logo full-time for 2020 season

MILWAUKEE — If you believe the reports coming from sportslogos.net, the Milwaukee Brewers will be returning to the team’s classic baseball logo full-time for the 2020 season.

The logo attached to this story (below) is what the team has been using more recently. But sportslogos.net indicates the new logo “features the classic logo now in a darker blue and placed inside a circle. The team name “MILWAUKEE BREWERS” surrounds it in white and the circle outlined in yellow.”

