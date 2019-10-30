$20,000 reward offered after USPS letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier was robbed on Friday, Oct. 25 near 17th and Atkinson in Milwaukee. A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrested and conviction of the suspects.

According to officials, as the USPS letter carrier exited an apartment building near 17th and Atkinson around 9 a.m. a vehicle approached the curb. At that time, a man exited the vehicle, approached the letter carrier while pointing a handgun, and robbed the carrier.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his mid-to-late 20s, approximately 5’11” tall, 290-300 pounds. The suspect has a scar on his right cheek, gold front teeth, and long dreadlocks.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as an African-American man in his mid-to-late 20s. The suspect vehicle is described as a late-model 1990s to early 2000s, black, 4-door car.

The Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who robbed this USPS Letter Carrier.

If you have information about this robbery or the suspects, please contact the Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. All information will be kept strictly confidential.