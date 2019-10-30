Victim of hit-and-run crash at 23rd and Greenfield dies, police seek vehicle involved

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is now investigating the death of Roy Mendez, 68, the victim of an apparent hit-and-run crash at 23rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 19. Mendez died on Wednesday morning, Oct. 30 while at Froedtert Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Milwaukee police have asked for help locating the vehicle involved in this incident. The video showed in the moments leading up to impact and afterward, the driver did not slow down or even hesitate — continuing eastbound on Greenfield.

Police said that vehicle was possibly a 2003-2005 two-door Honda Accord, blue in color — missing parts from the grill with possible damage to the hood and front windshield. It was last seen eastbound on Greenfield Avenue near 23rd Street.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police or Milwaukee Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS (8477).