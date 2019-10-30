Wisconsin sheriff’s office warns trick-or-treaters of ‘meth candy’ and products containing THC

GRANT COUNTY — Ahead of Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office warned of “meth candy” and candy that could contain THC — the active ingredient in marijuana.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, officials with the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force “recently came across some items that are very concerning to all of law enforcement in southwest Wisconsin — meth candy.”

Sheriff’s officials said it’s “something new that we haven’t seen before,” but noted the influx of meth has grown “tremendously” in the area over the past couple years.

GCSO official said they were working to keep the items away from young people, but said this candy “really changes the game.”

They asked that parents please be vigilant and check all candy your child receives, noting it’s also important to be cognizant of the threat of candy containing THC from other states where marijuana is legal, indicating this “can be detrimental to the health of a child.

If you find something suspicious, contact law enforcement.