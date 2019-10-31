Bill signed establishes Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway, education center

Posted 5:32 pm, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16PM, October 31, 2019
Data pix.

KEWASKUM -- Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Kewaskum on Thursday, Oct. 31. He signed a bill establishing the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway and the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Education Center.

Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial, Kewaskum

Amidst the snow, an unfinished memorial awaits a portion of its unveiling in Kewaskum. It is the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Education Center.

On Thursday, Gov. Evers signed Senate Bill 433, designating the memorial and a portion of State Highway 28 as Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway.

Gov. Tony Evers signs bill establishing Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway

It directs the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to build and maintain signage for both. Memorial Highway starts at I-41 and Highway 28 in Dodge County -- and ends at Highway 144 in Washington County.

Gov. Tony Evers signs bill establishing Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway

"It will provide a respectful place for reflection and remembrance well into the future for generations of Wisconsinites to come," Evers said.

The governor said the bipartisan bill brings a sense of unity -- honoring history 18 years later. 12 people with ties to Wisconsin were among the thousands of people who lost their lives. One of those was from Kewaskum -- Andrea Haberman.

A one-ton section of support beam from the north tower of the World Trade Center was revealed as part of the memorial. While it was snowy, renderings show how the finished project is expected to look.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

The group leading the project said they are currently trying to raise the remaining funds and building partnerships to ensure the memorial is finished as planned -- hopefully in 2020.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.