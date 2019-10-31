× Investigation underway after ‘rumor about potential threat’ to Nathan Hale HS

WEST ALLIS — An investigation is underway after school administration and police became aware of a Snapchat post referencing a rumor about a potential threat to Nathan Hale High School in West Allis.

School officials say at this time, a joint investigation with law enforcement is underway regarding the rumor ” with school and legal consequences following for any verified threat and the disruption to countless students, parents, and staff.”

“As of now, we’ve had a very positive start to the school day. Students and staff are here. Teaching and learning is underway,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Lexmond. “We continue to have additional police presence at the main entrances and within the building itself. Also, additional district administrators and school counselors are present to provide supervision and support for students.”