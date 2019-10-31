North Korea says it test-fired new multiple rocket launcher

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 31: People watch a television broadcast reporting the North Korean missile launch at the Seoul Railway Station on October 31, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea fired two short-range projectiles from a western region toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, amid a lack of progress in denuclearization talks with the United States and chilled inter-Korean ties. The projectiles were fired at 4:35 p.m. and 4:38 p.m. from areas in the city of Sunchon, South Pyongan Province, toward the East Sea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. (Photo by Woohae Cho/Getty Images)

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says it conducted its third test-firing of a new super-large multiple rocket launcher that it says expands its ability to destroy enemy targets in surprise attacks, as it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a standstill in nuclear negotiations with Washington.

Experts say the North could continue to ramp up weapons demonstrations ahead of an end-of-year deadline set by leader Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms to salvage a fragile diplomacy strained by disagreements over exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament steps.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency described the tests in a report Friday after the South Korean and Japanese militaries said they detected two North Korean projectiles being fired into the sea on Thursday.

