Police ID multi-state fugitive found dead in Milwaukee home after hours-long standoff

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, Oct. 31 identified the wanted man from Alabama found dead in a home near 46th Street and Vliet Street in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Gary Eubanks, Jr., 25, was wanted for various felonies out of state.

Police said officers responded around 1:30 p.m. after receiving information to indicate the Eubanks was in a home in the area. Members of MPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit and Crisis Negotiation Unit were among those on the scene.

Officers made contact with Eubanks inside the home and made numerous attempts to get him to exit the home. Police said he refused to comply.

Police said during the investigation, officers observed Eubanks armed with a handgun, and after approximately four hours, officers heard a single gunshot. The wanted individual was found inside the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MPD’s Homicide Unit was leading this investigation.