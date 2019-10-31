Some animals at HAWS went all out of Halloween

WAUKESHA -- Halloween is a holiday that can be celebrated with all members of the family -- including pets. Brian spent the morning at the Humane Animal Welfare Society, better known as HAWS, with some animals that have gone all out for Halloween.

About HAWS (website)

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) is a non-profit organization established in 1965 that assists 8,000 animals and welcomes more than 35,000 human visitors each year. As an open admission shelter, we accept animals regardless of age, health, temperament or breed. Our full service humane society offers programs and services that promote responsible pet ownership, preventing animal abuse and neglect in our community and beyond. HAWS promotes the humane care and treatment of all animals, in support of cooperative humane efforts throughout the state of Wisconsin. HAWS is a member of the Wisconsin Federated Humane Societies. HAWS is not affiliated with any other local or national humane organization. We invite you to explore our site and learn more about us!