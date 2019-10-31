Winter weather advisory for southeast Wisconsin until 3 p.m.

Tricks but no treats on this Halloween: NWS reports snowfall totals for Oct. 31, 2019

Posted 7:14 am, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:39AM, October 31, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

  • Fort Atkinson, 3.8
  • Watertown, 3.4
  • Jefferson, 3.0
  • Fond du Lac, 2.9
  • Waukesha, 2.6
  • Germantown, 2.5
  • Oconomowoc, 2.1
  • Oak Creek, 1.8
  • Merton, 1.8
  • Rochester, 1.6
  • West Bend, 1.5
  • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 1.5
  • Racine 1.4
