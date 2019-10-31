Tricks but no treats on this Halloween: NWS reports snowfall totals for Oct. 31, 2019
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.
- Fort Atkinson, 3.8
- Watertown, 3.4
- Jefferson, 3.0
- Fond du Lac, 2.9
- Waukesha, 2.6
- Germantown, 2.5
- Oconomowoc, 2.1
- Oak Creek, 1.8
- Merton, 1.8
- Rochester, 1.6
- West Bend, 1.5
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 1.5
- Racine 1.4